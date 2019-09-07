Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 343.79%. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 74.78%. Based on the data given earlier, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.