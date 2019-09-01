Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) Touches $3.38 Low on Sep, 1; NINTENDO CO LTD ADR (NTDOY) Shorts Down By 5.95%

The stock of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $3.21 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.38 share price. This indicates more downside for the $62.01M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.10M less. The stock decreased 12.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 90,705 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has declined 63.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.68% the S&P500.

NINTENDO CO LTD ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) had a decrease of 5.95% in short interest. NTDOY’s SI was 186,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.95% from 198,400 shares previously. With 446,300 avg volume, 0 days are for NINTENDO CO LTD ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s short sellers to cover NTDOY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 71,748 shares traded. Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.01 billion. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. It has a 32.75 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.01 million.