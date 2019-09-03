Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) Reaches $3.10 Low on Sep, 3; Shorts at CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Raised By 0.8%

The stock of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $2.88 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $65.12M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.56M less. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 87,413 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has declined 63.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.68% the S&P500.

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 50,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 507 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0032 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230,825. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.

More notable recent Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kezar Life Sciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kezar Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.12 million.