Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) EPS Estimated At $-0.49; Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.82 EPS change or 85.20% from last quarter’s $-3.31 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 752 shares traded. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 22 report. See Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $115.91 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Endologix (ELGX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994. Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Ltd holds 249,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 445 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 165,912 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS

More notable recent Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: HC Wainwright Starts Kezer Life Sciences (KZR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kezar Life Sciences files to sell securities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.