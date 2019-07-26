Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) EPS Estimated At $-0.49; CI FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CIFAF) Sellers Decreased By 35.27% Their Shorts

CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had a decrease of 35.27% in short interest. CIFAF’s SI was 2.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.27% from 3.30M shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 301 days are for CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s short sellers to cover CIFAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 351 shares traded. CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.82 EPS change or 85.20% from last quarter’s $-3.31 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 13,563 shares traded. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $109.94 million.

