Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.52 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 343.79%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 1,114.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 18%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.