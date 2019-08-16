Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.78 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 210.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 98.5%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.