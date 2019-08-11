Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|19.59
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 207.38% and an $15 average price target. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 757.74%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
