Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.59 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 207.38% and an $15 average price target. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 757.74%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.