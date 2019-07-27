Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Comparing side by side

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Its competitor Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, which is potential 0.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.