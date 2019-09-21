Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 324.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.