Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparison side by side

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|10.65
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 324.93% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with average target price of $15.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
