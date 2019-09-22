Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparison side by side

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 324.93% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with average target price of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.