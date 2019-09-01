Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparison side by side

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

21.8 and 21.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 343.79% upside potential. Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -0.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.