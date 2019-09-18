Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 303.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 99.7%. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.