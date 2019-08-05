Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 251.29% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, which is potential 133.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.