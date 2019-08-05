Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 251.29% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, which is potential 133.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
