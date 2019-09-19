Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparing side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.64 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 314.36% upside potential. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 165.49% and its consensus price target is $12. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 83.4%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.