Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparing side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 288.60% and an $15 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 40.23%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.