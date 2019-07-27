Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
