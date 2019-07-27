Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.