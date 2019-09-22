Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 324.93% at a $15 consensus price target. On the other hand, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 232.59% and its consensus price target is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 32.5%. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.