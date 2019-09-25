Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 306.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.