Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 59.55 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 304.31% and an $15 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.