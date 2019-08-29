Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|59.55
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 304.31% and an $15 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
