Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 400.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.