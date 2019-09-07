Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 343.79% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.