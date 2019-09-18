Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 300.00% and an $15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.