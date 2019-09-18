Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 300.00% and an $15 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
