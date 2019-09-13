Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 341.18% and an $15 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.