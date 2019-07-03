Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.55 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.88 average price target and a 16.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.