Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 135 150.76 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.9. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 17.65% and its average target price is $164.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.