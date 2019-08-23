Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 288.60% and an $15 average target price. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 72.90% and its average target price is $7.4. Based on the data shown earlier, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 60.9% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Comparatively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.