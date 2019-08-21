Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.37% and an $15 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
