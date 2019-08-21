Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.37% and an $15 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.