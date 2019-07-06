Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 213.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 0.75%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.