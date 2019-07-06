Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 213.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 0.75%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
