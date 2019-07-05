Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 337.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 0%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.