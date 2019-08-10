Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.12
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 207.38% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with average price target of $15.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 92.4% respectively. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.