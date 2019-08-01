Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded By Berenberg with GBX 1620.00 Target; KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (KGFHF) Shorts Lowered By 0.63%

KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. KGFHF’s SI was 6.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 7.04 million shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 933 days are for KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF)’s short sellers to cover KGFHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $2.739. About 140,000 shares traded or 1140.04% up from the average. Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Berenberg was cut to Hold and currently has GBX 1620.00 price target on Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock. This was shared with investors and clients in analysts note on Thursday morning.

The stock decreased 3.53% or GBX 58.65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1604.35. About 115,271 shares traded. Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 1.04 billion GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 77.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

