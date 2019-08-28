Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding; TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (TXHPF) SI Decreased By 4.34%

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 1.37 million shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 7.32M shares with $58.75M value, up from 5.94 million last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $5.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 7.31 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TXHPF) had a decrease of 4.34% in short interest. TXHPF’s SI was 99,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.34% from 103,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 993 days are for TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TXHPF)’s short sellers to cover TXHPF’s short positions. It closed at $57.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 9.75% above currents $7.9 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. operates as technology-focused staffing and services firm in Japan and China. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It provides assistance with design, development, and business processes, such as project management, improvement proposals, and consulting services. It has a 25.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers engineer dispatch, contract work, commissioned development work, placement, and offshoring and other services in the mechanical design, electrical/electronic design, embedded software development, information systems/business application development, IT network construction, IT maintenance and operations, chemistry/materials research, pharmaceuticals/bio research, architectural design, and construction management areas.