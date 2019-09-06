Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Apple Computer (AAPL) Position Has Lifted by Academy Capital Management Inc

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.94. About 7.04M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 15.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Special Situations Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Financial Secs Ltd has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability holds 49,016 shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Communications, Iowa-based fund reported 40,593 shares. Hillhouse has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Com Na has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 52,650 were accumulated by Security National Tru. Davis R M stated it has 406,070 shares. Gradient Invests holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,169 shares. Page Arthur B has 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provise Gp Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore invested in 65,764 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability holds 1,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Family Firm Inc owns 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,374 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,402 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jlb And Associate has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares to 212,173 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 67,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,898 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple suppliers still rely on China – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.