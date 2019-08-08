Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $5.57 Million; Allen Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $33.08 Million as Stock Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 73,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 91,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 164,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $543.03. About 190,929 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 10.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 109,676 shares to 955,887 shares, valued at $146.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP accumulated 7,329 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 6 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 26,634 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has 3,583 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,843 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Permit Capital Ltd Com reported 9,472 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 947 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Envestnet Asset has 56,705 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 5.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company owns 930 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.23% stake.

