Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Valuation Rose; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Held by Jhl Capital Group Llc

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 6.09M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – Jalopnik: U.S. Labor Agency Files Amended Complaint Against Tesla For Alleged Worker Rights Violations; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Gets a Vote of Confidence as Supplier Orders Accelerate; 12/04/2018 – A Timeline of the Tesla Autopilot Crash Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk leaves investors uneasy over Tesla cash burn; 03/04/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Is no Model T — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – TESLA VOLUNTARILY RECALLS MODEL S SEDANS BUILT BEFORE APRIL 2016 OVER POWER STEERING BOLTS; 15/03/2018 – Tesla files permit for ‘restaurant and Supercharger station’ in Santa Monica. Via @verge:; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS SEVERITY OF CRASH DUE TO REMOVAL OF ATTENUATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 167,933 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 381 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 145,911 shares. 50 are owned by Security Trust. 28,825 are owned by Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 2,471 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 2,674 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,899 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 105,488 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,408 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 554 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 29,477 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth reported 509 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40 million was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.