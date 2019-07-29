Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Market Value Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 957,234 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 29,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,708 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 199,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 710,641 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% stake. Somerset Tru invested in 0.45% or 15,964 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 400 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 112,172 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 52,422 shares. The California-based Ww Investors has invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 701,186 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle accumulated 142,825 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,447 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 948,624 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc accumulated 522 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.34 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 368,453 shares to 823,430 shares, valued at $150.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 170,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,353 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).