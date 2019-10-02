Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $64.91 Million as Valuation Declined; Pier Capital Has Increased Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Holding by $1.83 Million; Market Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.31. About 6.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 38,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 148,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 101,637 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% or 4,436 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life stated it has 14,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 5,418 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 306,632 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.84% or 282,255 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 52,068 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 30,621 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 143 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt has 7,295 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 369,298 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Ls Invest accumulated 1,478 shares. Everence invested 0.05% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 29,333 shares to 94,967 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,529 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.