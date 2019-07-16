Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Lowered as Shares Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised by $2.25 Million Its Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 3.74M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 100.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 14,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,490 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 860,826 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08B for 25.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,840 shares to 23,542 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,482 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

