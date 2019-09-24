Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Cut by $595,200 as Stock Rose; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Boston Partners Has Lifted Holding

Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 853,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 4.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.52M, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 1.10M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 1.39M shares traded or 20.37% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot holds 2.66% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 329,252 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 72,720 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1.76 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 13,203 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 153,867 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc owns 18,110 shares. Bell Bankshares reported 18,133 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 28,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 34,707 are held by M&T Comml Bank. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,681 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Scharf Investments Ltd holds 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 19,865 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 56,012 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $50.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 567,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,950 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).