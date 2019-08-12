Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Increased; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

