Keywise Capital Management LTD Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Trimmed by $940,000; Ithaka Group Continues to Hold Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $489.48. About 63,180 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 712,130 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,477 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century owns 921,266 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Burns J W Ny stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Principal Gp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Smith Salley reported 1,728 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Geode Capital Lc holds 1.72M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors holds 4,230 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Il holds 0.22% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,138 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alps Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 138 shares.

