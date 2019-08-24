Keywise Capital Management LTD Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Decreased by $940,000 as Market Value Declined; Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding Has Upped by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 8,559 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 5,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 518,498 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 6.73 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Photonics Announces Agreement to Acquire Padtec Submarine Networks Division – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is IPG (IPGP) Down 24.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 16% Return On Equity, Is IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc reported 33,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 6,874 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Co holds 0.05% or 276,383 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 6,305 shares. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 2,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus owns 5,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 30,300 shares. Hartford Mgmt Communications reported 3,791 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 199,752 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 75,000 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 280,462 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Oppenheimer holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 8,889 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 9,066 shares.