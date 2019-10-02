Keywise Capital Management LTD Position in 58 Com (WUBA) Has Increased by $25.77 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 101,946 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 75,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 11.49M shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc High Div Yld (VYM) by 5,244 shares to 19,796 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 21,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,795 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.