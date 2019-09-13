Keywise Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); Miller Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 5.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company's stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $104.42. About 670,150 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,900 shares to 174,300 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,650 shares to 25,230 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.