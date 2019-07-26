Keywise Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in 58 Com (WUBA); Meeder Asset Management Decreased Stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by $1.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 76,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,912 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 220,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. It is down 31.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 174,574 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.42 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Panagora Asset reported 1.92 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 60,031 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 814,031 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 11,844 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 55,272 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 928,496 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 190,905 shares. Putnam Investments has 3.14M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California-based Whittier has invested 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 66,200 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 249,997 shares.