Keywise Capital Management LTD Maintains Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Holding by $473,265

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 4,045 shares as the company's stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 50,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, down from 54,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.34B market cap company. It closed at $104.28 lastly. It is down 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 1.46M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

