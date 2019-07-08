Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position By $940,000; Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 453,800 shares with $18.59M value, down from 477,300 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $198.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 1.29M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Fuller H B Co (FUL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 96 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 77 sold and decreased their equity positions in Fuller H B Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 49.48 million shares, down from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fuller H B Co in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company for 1.17 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 227,031 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 53,170 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 10,072 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

