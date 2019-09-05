Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000 as Shares Declined; As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Shares Declined, Holder Fdx Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $501,564

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 5,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 19,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 488,299 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,063 shares to 6,543 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lng Tr Crprt Bd (CLY) by 100,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sp Scp Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.90M for 11.05 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

