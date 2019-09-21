Keywise Capital Management LTD Increases Stake in 58 Com (WUBA); As National Health Investors (NHI) Stock Price Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Holding by $2.36 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 30,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 797,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, up from 766,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 529,671 shares traded or 155.20% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 883,264 shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 384,100 shares to 190,964 shares, valued at $32.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

